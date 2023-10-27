PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

The Agriculture Students Association Punjab (ASAP) today organised a ‘pol-khol’ rally, bringing together numerous agriculture graduates and postgraduates from various colleges across the state.

Students gathered in front of the Manmohan Singh Auditorium at Punjab Agricultural University to press for their demands. Members of the gathering appealed to the government to engage with the Opposition in a meaningful dialogue. They sought to know if the government was ready to take part in a debate about various issues.

The students emphasised their demand for making agriculture a mandatory subject at government schools, creating teaching jobs for qualified agriculture graduates and filling the posts of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), Horticulture Development Officer (HDO) and Soil Conservation Officer (SCO), which have been lying vacant.

The students not only called for more job opportunities, but they also stressed the need for an unemployment allowance for jobless agriculture graduates.

