PAU students excel in ICAR-AIEEA

Ludhiana, October 19
A wave of jubilation has swept Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here after the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research- All India Entrance Examination (ICAR-AIEEA) were declared recently.
A total of 23 students from PAU were successful in securing admission in Masters programmes. Another 46 students of the institution qualified for admission in PhD programmes in various agricultural universities after clearing the ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF exam.
A significant number of successful candidates for MSc admissions were Biotechnology and Horticulture graduates from PAU, showcasing the institution’s excellence in multidisciplinary academic offerings. For PhD admissions, the maximum successful candidates hailed from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics and the Department of Entomology, highlighting the diverse expertise nurtured at PAU.
Nine students achieved a rank of No. 8 or higher, and among them, two students claimed the coveted top position.
A meeting was convened to honour these budding scholars, bringing together the triumphant candidates, the College Deans and Department Heads.
