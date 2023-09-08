PAU students hold protest

Ludhiana, September 7
Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today staged a protest to express their dissatisfaction regarding action taken in the sexual harassment cases.
The protesters demanded that a separate committee or board should be constituted to deal with issues being faced by students. They added that the panel should include students, university officials and representatives of the Agriculture Ministry.
They said hostel rooms need white wash and the unnecessary grass that has grown around the hostels should be cut soon. “There is no arrangement for parking of vehicles of hostellers although they pay fee for the facility,” they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...