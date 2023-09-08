PAU students hold protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today staged a protest to express their dissatisfaction regarding action taken in the sexual harassment cases.

The protesters demanded that a separate committee or board should be constituted to deal with issues being faced by students. They added that the panel should include students, university officials and representatives of the Agriculture Ministry.

They said hostel rooms need white wash and the unnecessary grass that has grown around the hostels should be cut soon. “There is no arrangement for parking of vehicles of hostellers although they pay fee for the facility,” they added.

