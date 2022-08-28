PAU students meet CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 27

Members of the PAU student committee comprising Angrej Singh Mann, Babanpreet Singh, Gurlal Singh, Rajinder Singh, Dipsirat Singh, Binay Pratap Singh, Komalreet Kaur and Jasleen Kaur Sidhu met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.

The students raised the issue of vacant posts in Agriculture Departments with the CM. The CM assured them that the vacancies would be filled soon.