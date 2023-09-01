PAU students meet DSW over rise in mess, hostel security

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today met Director Students’ Welfare (DSW) Dr Nirmal Jaura and submitted their demands.

Students said that mess security which was earlier Rs 5,000 had been increased to Rs 8,000. They demanded that it should be decreased to Rs 5,500 for new students and kept Rs 5,000 for old students. They added that hostel security and hostel fees too had been increased this year. The hostels of the university are in a really bad shape despite the increase in charges, rued the students.

The DSW assured students that he would take up these issues with the Academic Council.

Induction training for new faculty members concludes

Orientation course-cum-induction training programme for the newly recruited faculty members concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday.

The Department of Extension Education and Communication Management, College of Community Science, had organised the 21-day course. A total of 27 newly recruited faculty members from different departments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Farm Advisory Service Centres and Regional Research Stations of the PAU took part in the training programme.

Presiding over the valedictory function, chief guest Dr Kiranjot Sidhu, Dean, College of Community Science, motivated the participants to work hard to rise in their career.

She exhorted participants to implement learnings from the course in their professional and personal life to be effective teachers, researchers

and extension personnel. She also advised participants to submit research and extension projects.

Course Director Dr Ritu Mittal Gupta said the course was divided into different sections like teaching, research, extension and human resource development.

During their training, participants visited 10 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, six Regional Research Stations, eight Farm Advisory Service Centres, one Fruit Research Station and all five University Seed Farms. Participants were acquainted with region specific issues and activities as they interacted with outstation faculty.

On behalf of all the participants, Soil Chemist Dr Shahida Nasir and Dr Puneet Sharma, Assistant Professor, KVK, Pathankot, shared their experiences and appreciated the efforts of the organising team.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU