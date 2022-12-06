PAU students organise exhibition of agri-models

Ludhiana, December 5
The Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised an exhibition-cum-presentation by its Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) students. A total of 18 models were displayed during the exhibition, which included a nutritional garden, protected cultivation, agri-tourism, direct seeded rice, Agriculture 4.0, mushroom cultivation and other recommended technologies of PAU.
The models were evaluated by a panel of judges. The students also presented the work done in their village attachment programme and shared their experiences during the time period in the villages. They also informed the audience about extension methods.
