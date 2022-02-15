PAU students protest offline examinations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) held a protest against the authorities’ decision to conduct the forthcoming exams in offline mode.

Students from all departments were present during the protest. They demanded online mode for the examinations, which are scheduled to be starting from February 17.

“Earlier, we were requesting the university to start offline classes as we are third year students and we need offline lectures and practicals but nobody listened to us. Now, suddenly the university announced to conduct the exams in offline mode,” said a student protesting outside the Thapar Hall.

“We will not be returning home or to hostels and will be spending our night

outside the Thapar Hall till our demand is met,” said another second year student.