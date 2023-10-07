PAU students seek amenities at hostels, meet V-C

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

Students representatives of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Dr Satbir Singh Gosal regarding deteriorating condition of university hostels.

Students stressed upon the urgent repair of hostel no. 1 and hostel no. 13 (boys) on a priority basis to prevent any untoward incident. “Glasses are broken and roofs are leaking in these hostels. They are very unsafe but students are still staying in the rooms,” said one of the students.

Many hostels (both boys and girls) don’t have facilities such as parking and common rooms while funds are being collected for these. Basic bathroom hygiene and leakage problems were also discussed.

Students also demanded for basic amenities such as water heaters and coolers in the hostels. They mentioned that during a power cut, no fan, tube light or bulb works in library’s reading hall which becomes very inconvenient for students during exams.

The Vice-Chancellor ensured the students that that he is willing to take this matter forward to government and secure repair funds for hostel infrastructure. A meeting with officials concerned will be called soon to discuss this matter, he said.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU