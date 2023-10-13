PAU students shine at national level

Ludhiana, October 12
Five students of BSc (Hons) Horticulture from the Punjab Agricultural University, have excelled in All India Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
Students Keshav, Tamana, Sonia Devi, Shivdeep Thakur and Jagjit Singh secured 57th, 73rd, 156th, 252nd and 257th rank respectively in the examination conducted for admission to postgraduate courses. Over 25,000 students appeared in the test for getting admission.
