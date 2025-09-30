PAU students spread awareness on wheat, stubble management

A group of spirited students from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is proving that learning doesn’t stop at the classroom door—it walks into villages, knocks on doors and speaks the language of the land. As part of their Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme, these final-year students are not only studying agriculture but also living it.

Their recent awareness campaign in Kanech village was an example of how youth-led outreach can spark meaningful conversations about sustainable farming, nutrition and innovation. With wheat samples in hand and conviction in their voices, the students brought new ideas to old fields, showing that the future of agriculture lies in informed communities and empowered farmers.

The initiative, guided by Dr Lopamudra Mohapatra, assistant professor (extension education), focused on educating farmers about a newly developed wheat variety, PBW 827, and sustainable stubble management techniques. PBW 827, known for its higher yield potential and income-enhancing benefits, was introduced to farmers as a promising option for the upcoming sowing season.

Equally important was the campaign’s focus on stubble management. Students highlighted the environmental and health hazards of stubble burning and advocated for alternatives like the Happy Seeder, mulching and organic practices.

A standout feature was a door-to-door drive promoting nutrition gardens. “We never thought of growing vegetables in our own backyard,” said Baldev Singh, a farmer from Kanech. “The students explained how it can improve our family’s health and save money, too,” he added.

Another farmer, Gurdev Singh from Barwala, added, “It feels good to talk to these young students. They’re working so hard—we definitely listen to them.”

Farmers from Kanech, Barwala and Bir Sahnewal participated in numbers. “It felt empowering to talk directly to farmers and see them genuinely interested in what we shared,” said Harleen Kaur, a final-year student. “We’re not just learning—we’re contributing,” he added.

Dr Vipan Rampal, Head, Department of Extension Education, praised the students for their grassroots engagement. Dr CS Aulakh, Dean, College of Agriculture, lauded their leadership, calling them ‘change agents’ who were shaping the future of farming in the state.

This campaign stands as a shining example of how student-led initiatives can drive meaningful change in rural communities, blending academic learning with real-world impact.