PAU students take out candle march in memory of Renu Bala

Ludhiana, May 12
Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) took out a candle march in the memory of an engineering student who had recently committed suicide.
Paying tributes to BTech second-year student Renu Bala, students lighted candles in her memory and took out a candle march on the campus.
Renu had left a suicide note in which she mentioned that she is taking the extreme step after she came to know that the fee would add financial burden on her parents.
Students demanded that the fee should be made affordable so that there is no financial burden on the families and no other student is forced to take such an extreme step.
Students remembered their friend as a happy and vibrant girl and never imagined she was undergoing through such a difficult phase of her life.
After the incident, the university authorities have decided to hold counselling sessions for the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...