PAU students take out candle march in memory of Renu Bala

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) took out a candle march in the memory of an engineering student who had recently committed suicide.

Paying tributes to BTech second-year student Renu Bala, students lighted candles in her memory and took out a candle march on the campus.

Renu had left a suicide note in which she mentioned that she is taking the extreme step after she came to know that the fee would add financial burden on her parents.

Students demanded that the fee should be made affordable so that there is no financial burden on the families and no other student is forced to take such an extreme step.

Students remembered their friend as a happy and vibrant girl and never imagined she was undergoing through such a difficult phase of her life.

After the incident, the university authorities have decided to hold counselling sessions for the students.