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Home / Ludhiana / PAU teachers hold sit-in over ‘long-pending’ issues

PAU teachers hold sit-in over ‘long-pending’ issues

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:10 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Teachers during a demonstration on the PAU campus on Monday.
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The Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association (PAUTA) on Monday organised sit-in at the Thapar Hall on the campus, seeking resolution of what it said were teachers’ long-pending demands.

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The protesters demanded grant of 60 per cent dearness allowance (DA); release of arrears under the 7th Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016; resolution of basic pay anomalies, including fixation of pay at Rs 57,700 during probation and restoration of full pay benefits.

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They reiterated their demand for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) on the pattern applicable prior to January 1, 2004. Other key demands included enhancement of the employer’s contribution under the National Pension System (NPS) from 10 per cent to 14 per cent and implementation of leave travel concession (LTC) for PAU employees.

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Teachers representing various state universities joined the protest. Members of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) and government college teachers, under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO), were a part of the sit-in and expressed solidarity with the PAUTA’s demands.

PAUTA president Harmeet Singh Kingra said university and college teachers had been facing issues related to pay, pension and service benefits for years.

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PCCTU president Vinay Sofat urged the state government to take immediate and positive steps to address the concerns in the interest of the higher education sector and its employees.

The protesters resolved to continue their struggle until their “legitimate demands” were fulfilled.

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