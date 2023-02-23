PAU teachers intensify agitation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) teachers held a protest march through various departments of the university and gathered in front of Thapar Hall against the delay in issuing the notification for revised UGC pay scales.

PAUTA President Dr H S Kingra and secretary Dr Mandeep Singh Gill condemned the delay in implementing the revised pay scales, which have already been implemented for Punjabi University, Patiala, Punjab University, Chandigarh and GNDU, Amritsar. PAU and GADVASU teachers have been denied their due rights, they said.

Retired teachers from PAU have also extended their support for the ongoing agitation.