PAU textile dept organises bag designing competition

Ludhiana, June 3
A bag designing competition was organised by the Department of Apparel and Textile Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), at the Experiential Learning Unit of the department. More than 15 participants from different constituent colleges of the university participated and showcased their creativity in designing cloth bags.
The event was organised by Dr Surabhi Mahajan and Manisha Sethi from the department, and aimed to raise awareness about usage of eco-friendly cloth bags and condemning the use of polythene bags for saving the environment. Students used different mediums like fabric paint, stencil printing and embroidery to decorate the bags with beautiful designs.
Dishu and Pragati from BSc (Hons) Community Science bagged the first and the second position, respectively, while Neha from BSc (Hons) Horticulture was awarded the third prize. Dr Harminder Kaur Saini, HoD, gave away the certificates and prizes, and lauded all students for their enthusiastic participation.
