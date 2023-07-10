PAU to host int'l meet on agricultural museums

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 9

The Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, will be one of the two hosts for the maiden International Conference of Agricultural Museums (CIMA) in India, to be organised by the International Association of Agricultural Museums (AIMA).

This prestigious 20th triennial conference will grace PAU from October 16-18 this year while Shoolini University, Solan, will be the host from October 13-15, 2023.

PAU’s museums hold rich heritage of agricultural tales, and CIMA 2023 aims to share them globally. In line with this vision, the Vice-Chancellor of PAU, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, chaired a meeting to oversee the conference preparations.

Department heads provided updates on the current state of their respective museums and discussed measures being taken for their maintenance. Notably, CIMA 2023 will be the first conference of its kind in all of Asia.

Highlighting the significance of CIMA 2023, Dr SS Gosal emphasised its focus on the timeless wisdom of farmers in key areas of agriculture such as ecosystems, pests, diseases and nutrition. It seeks to unite agricultural institutions nationwide to study transformative milestones in farmers’ histories, covering land, water, fertilisers and seeds.

This initiative will safeguard and share India’s agricultural heritage by fostering collaborations with kindred organisations and institutions, united by a shared purpose, he added.

Furthermore, Dr Gosal revealed that the Insect Museum is a state-of-the-art facility that preserves more than 30 orders of insects depicting their different developmental stages and models of their unique behaviour, habits and habitats.

Dr Gosal also mentioned that two upcoming museums, the Dr Khush Museum and the Museum of Agricultural Implements and Machinery, are currently in progress.