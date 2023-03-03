PAU to host maiden int'l conference of agri museums

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, will be one of the two hosts for the maiden international conference of agricultural museums, originally Congressus Internationalis Musaeorum Agriculturae (CIMA) in India being organised under the aegis of International Association of Agricultural Museums, originally Association Internationale Des Musées D’Agriculture (AIMA) from October 16 to 18. Shoolini University, Solan, will be the other host for this 20th triennial conference from October 13 to 15.

Prof Surajit Sarkar, Vice-President, AIMA, along with his team, toured PAU to see various agricultural museums housed by the university here on Wednesday. These include the Green Revolution Museum in the Communication Centre, the Museum of Social History and Rural Life of Punjab, the Soil Museum, the Crop Museum, and Dr Uppal Museum.

They also visited Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium and Dr MS Randhawa library to get an overview of other conference facilities.

AIMA’s team comprised Nerupama Y Modwel, Principal Director, Intangible Cultural Heritage Division, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), New Delhi.

Later, the visiting team held an interaction with the PAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, and the concerned officers to discuss the logistics and modalities of the conference.

Sharing the peculiarities of the Museum of Social History, Dr Gosal told the visitors that the edifice with a magnificent portico and water channel borders, stores old memoirs like gaggar (bronze pot), charsa (irrigation system using animal power), chulha (hearth), kuppa (huge oil urn), chakki (hand gristmill), agricultural implements, bronze utensils, traditional musical instruments, old decorations, saddles, harnesses, and Harrapan coins obtained from small primeval places.

Listed on the state government’s tourism website, this more than 40-year-old museum gives a glimpse of the traditional agricultural practices and rural living, he remarked. Similarly, the Soil Museum gives detailed information about the soil resources of Punjab state based on research carried out in PAU. Dr Uppal Museum depicts the physiographical diversity and available land and water resources of North West India, he explained.

Prof Sarkar informed that AIMA was established in Prague in 1966 with the purpose of educating the public about the significance and evolution of agriculture as well as facilitating dialogue between museums across the globe about agricultural topics and discoveries. AIMA members meet every three years in an international congress to discuss opportunities and challenges that affect museum operations. The conferences include formal sessions, tours of museums and heritage sites, workshops, and networking opportunities, he divulged.

Sharing his views on PAU museums, Prof Sarkar observed that the university was a large repository of traditional agricultural stories epitomised through its museums and CIMA 2023 would be an effort towards telling these to the world.

Citing the objectives of ICH Division of INTACH, Modwel revealed that it aims to document and safeguard endangered cultural expressions that sustain traditional communities. Initiatives to collect and disseminate intangible heritage are extremely important as they foster human creativity and cultural diversity, both of which are crucial elements in enriching society, she opined.

With its unique network of over 220 chapters, INTACH has an inbuilt capacity to work effectively in all parts of the country. Highlighting ICH’s work, she reported that it entails documentation in tribal areas, holding an important international seminar on endangered languages in India, documentation of dying crafts and traditional knowledge, holding training workshops, and promoting intangible heritage through a series of festivals, quizzes, and panel discussions. ICH’s goals align with AIMA for preserving agricultural history and heritage and educating the public on the subject of agricultural history, their legacy and impact on society, she reasoned.