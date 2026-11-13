PAU trains 350 NSS volunteers in paddy residue management

Under the leadership of Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the Skill Development Centre, in collaboration with the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, on Thursday organised a training-cum-awareness camp on stubble management.

A total of 350 NSS volunteers from the university participated in the camp. Addressing the participants, Dr PS Sandhu, Additional Director of Extension Education, said the objective of the camp was to familiarise volunteers with stubble management practices, particularly the incorporation of crop residue into the soil through ploughing rather than burning. He also highlighted measures to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers so that volunteers could educate farmers in villages about the university’s stubble management initiatives.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), stressed the need to avoid stubble burning and manage crop residue in the field. Dr Lovelysh Garg explained the various stubble management methods being adopted in Punjab.

Dr Harmeet Sarlach administered an oath, urging volunteers to make every effort to prevent stubble burning and protect the environment from pollution. Dr Jasvir Singh Gill of the Department of Crop Science advised farmers to sow PAU-recommended wheat varieties using a super seeder and emphasised the importance of treating seeds with organic fertilisers before sowing. He also highlighted direct-seeded rice cultivation as an effective means of conserving depleting groundwater resources.

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Dr Manpreet Singh Bham of the Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering explained the farm machinery used for stubble management and briefed volunteers on its proper operation and maintenance. At the conclusion of the programme, Dr Kulvir Kaur thanked the speakers, the Director of Students’ Welfare, NSS programme officers and volunteers for contributing to its success.