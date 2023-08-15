PAU trains rural youth in organic farming

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 14

Thirty-two youth from rural areas attended a five-day training course on organic farming that was organised by the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said that the course specifically focused on brushing-up youth’s knowledge and skills in organic farming, enabling them to adopt it as a subsidiary occupation.

Sharing the benefits of organic cultivation, Dr SS Walia, Director of School of Organic Farming, explained the Integrated Farming System (IFS) model, which has been evolved for small and marginal farmers. The model is said to be economically rewarding and involves the blend of crops, livestock, aquaculture, agro-forestry and agri-horticulture.

Dr Prerna Kapila, Course Coordinator, said vegetable production without using pesticides was vital for the well-being of humanity.

