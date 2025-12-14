PAU trains SHGs on flour mill ops

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Saturday organised a demonstration-cum-training programme on flour mill operations for Self Help Groups (SHG) at the Custom Hiring Centre in Boparai Kalan village.

The programme under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Women in Agriculture (AICRP–WIA) was conducted by the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science (RMCS), College of Community Science, PAU in collaboration with the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC). About 50 members participated in the training session.

Nishat, Nodal Officer from the ADC office, apprised the participants about the “Mera Bill App” and encouraged them to adopt the platform for marketing their multigrain flour. He assured support by providing opportunities for product promotion through exhibitions and events organised by the ADC office.

RMCS department scientist Shivani Rana imparted hands-on training on flour mill operations, including demonstration of processing, packaging and marketing. She emphasised the relevance of such small-scale enterprises in generating sustainable income for rural women. The programme was designed to enhance SHGs’ awareness about government schemes, financial opportunities and welfare initiatives.

Officials from the ADC office briefed participants on ongoing schemes, support services and funding avenues, with special focus on digital tools.

Harmeet Singh, Block Programme Manager and Chandan Kapoor, Manager, Regulatory, National Stock Exchange (NSE), addressed the gathering and guided the participants on strengthening their groups and effectively using available government facilities.

Addressing the participants, Shivani Rana highlighted the crucial role of SHGs in women empowerment. She said collective efforts, skill development and micro-entrepreneurship can transform the socio-economic status of rural women. Informational booklets were distributed to support participants’ learning.

The programme concluded with participants expressing their gratitude to PAU scientists and the ADC office for providing valuable technical guidance and motivation toward income generation.