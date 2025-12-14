DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / PAU trains SHGs on flour mill ops

PAU trains SHGs on flour mill ops

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:09 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Saturday organised a demonstration-cum-training programme on flour mill operations for Self Help Groups (SHG) at the Custom Hiring Centre in Boparai Kalan village.

Advertisement

The programme under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Women in Agriculture (AICRP–WIA) was conducted by the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science (RMCS), College of Community Science, PAU in collaboration with the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC). About 50 members participated in the training session.

Advertisement

Nishat, Nodal Officer from the ADC office, apprised the participants about the “Mera Bill App” and encouraged them to adopt the platform for marketing their multigrain flour. He assured support by providing opportunities for product promotion through exhibitions and events organised by the ADC office.

Advertisement

RMCS department scientist Shivani Rana imparted hands-on training on flour mill operations, including demonstration of processing, packaging and marketing. She emphasised the relevance of such small-scale enterprises in generating sustainable income for rural women. The programme was designed to enhance SHGs’ awareness about government schemes, financial opportunities and welfare initiatives.

Officials from the ADC office briefed participants on ongoing schemes, support services and funding avenues, with special focus on digital tools.

Advertisement

Harmeet Singh, Block Programme Manager and Chandan Kapoor, Manager, Regulatory, National Stock Exchange (NSE), addressed the gathering and guided the participants on strengthening their groups and effectively using available government facilities.

Addressing the participants, Shivani Rana highlighted the crucial role of SHGs in women empowerment. She said collective efforts, skill development and micro-entrepreneurship can transform the socio-economic status of rural women. Informational booklets were distributed to support participants’ learning.

The programme concluded with participants expressing their gratitude to PAU scientists and the ADC office for providing valuable technical guidance and motivation toward income generation.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts