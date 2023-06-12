PAU VC advises farmers to be wary of paddy dwarfing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Recalling the paddy dwarfing disease in 2022, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has called upon the farmers of Punjab and extension functionaries of the university to stay on their toes in the wake of the attack of Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus on paddy.

Chairing the Research and Extension Council Meeting at PAU, Dr Gosal urged the scientists to advise farmers to start surveying their crop right from the nursery stage to examine the presence of Whitebacked plant-hopper, the insect responsible for spreading the virus in paddy.

“In case any symptom is noticed, contact PAU experts immediately,” he appealed to the farmers. Dr Gosal also stressed upon promoting stubble and water management technologies among the farmers to save water and environment.

Dr GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education, while presenting the agenda of the new meeting and action taken report of the previous meeting, said the focus was also on enhancing the area under the DSR technique and summer moong, management of whitefly and pink bollworm in cotton and fall army worm in maize.