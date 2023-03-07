PAU, vet varsity staff continue agitation over new pay scales

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

The Punjab Agricultural University Teacher Association and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s non-teaching staff continued with their protest.

The protest started last month and the staff is continuously on strike which has put the life of those on the campus, especially students, out of gear. No classes from the past so many days are now making the students worried about their future.

Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association (PAUTA) is demanding implementation of the notification of 7th pay commission report for the teachers of PAU as implemented for other universities and colleges in Punjab.

The PAUTA is continuously protesting by holding complete education bandh by boycotting all research, teaching and extension at the campus.

PAUTA has decided to intensify the agitation and will continue to hold daily dharnas.

GADVASU non-teaching employees are also on strike and protesting against the non-implementation of recommendations of the 6th pay commission.

They have been protesting since long against the adamant behaviour of the authorities but to no avail. “Punjab Agricultural University has already implemented the new pay hike and disbursed the due arrears to its employees,” said president of the union Didar Singh.

“We have met several people from the government, including Finance Minister, Director, Animal Husbandry, Punjab, and may others, in the past couple of months who except giving assurances have done nothing so far,” said he.

Baldev Singh Walia, president, PAU Non-Teaching Association, and DP Mayr, president, Pensioners Association, PAU, have also stood up for the cause of GADVASU employees.