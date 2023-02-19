PAU, vet varsity staff continue protest over pay scales

Ludhiana, February 18
Teachers’ unions of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) reiterated their pledge to not carry out any work until the Pay Commission’s notification was issued.
They gathered in front of the Thapar Hall of PAU on Friday, protesting the delay in notification of UGC pay scales.
During the protest, PAUTA secretary Dr Mandeep Singh Gill warned the state government against an undue delay in the implementation of pay scales and said they would be forced to intensify the agitation if the notification was not issued soon.
Retired teachers from PAU and GADVASU have also extended their support to the ongoing agitation.
