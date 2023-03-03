PAU, vet varsity staff continue protest over pay scales

Ludhiana, March 2
The teacher unions of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) reiterated their pledge not to carry out any work until the pay commission’s notification was issued.
PAU and GADVASU both continued with their protest against the delay in notification of UGC pay scales.
Protesting teachers demanded that the notification of 7th pay scale should be implemented as it had been done for other universities and colleges in Punjab. All the traditional universities (GNDU, PU and Pbi University) in Punjab have already got the revised pays as per UGC scales.
A delegation had met Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during ‘Kisan Sarkar Milni’ to apprise him about the step-motherly treatment to the teachers and immediate implementation of the pay scales. The assurances given by the CM seem to be hollow as nothing concrete has happened.
Teachers from both the universities are continuously protesting by holding complete education bandh by boycotting all research, teaching and extension at the campus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud