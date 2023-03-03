PAU, vet varsity staff continue protest over pay scales

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

The teacher unions of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) reiterated their pledge not to carry out any work until the pay commission’s notification was issued.

PAU and GADVASU both continued with their protest against the delay in notification of UGC pay scales.

Protesting teachers demanded that the notification of 7th pay scale should be implemented as it had been done for other universities and colleges in Punjab. All the traditional universities (GNDU, PU and Pbi University) in Punjab have already got the revised pays as per UGC scales.

A delegation had met Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during ‘Kisan Sarkar Milni’ to apprise him about the step-motherly treatment to the teachers and immediate implementation of the pay scales. The assurances given by the CM seem to be hollow as nothing concrete has happened.

Teachers from both the universities are continuously protesting by holding complete education bandh by boycotting all research, teaching and extension at the campus.