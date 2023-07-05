PAU Vice Chancellor remembers achievements of varsity alumni

Ludhiana, July 4
The Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, visited the Alumni Relations Centre and pro-gallery of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology along with the deans of other constituent colleges of the university.
Referring to the influence wielded by PAU alumni across diverse professional spheres, Dr Gosal commended their resounding triumphs. He affirmed that their accomplishments served as a testament to their skills, dedication and indomitable spirit, as well as to the eminence and rigour of their alma mater. The establishment of the centre has facilitated a robust network of alumni, spanning continents and fostered an interconnected community. Acting as an emissary between the current students and the alumni, this linkage would effectuate a transformative exchange of resources, opportunities and invaluable mentorship, he added.
Dr Gosal proclaimed, “Just as the mightiest trees derive strength from their deep-rooted foundations, so too shall our university thrive and endure through the resolute bonds with our alumni.” He suggested that the other colleges of the university follow suit and replicate the initiative of the Alumni Relations Centre to enable a harmonious alliance between the past and the present.
