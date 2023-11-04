PAU Youth Fest enters Day 3

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Inter-College Youth Festival, which commenced on November 1 entered third day of festivities today. The teams from the five participating colleges took part in mehndi, on-the-spot painting, shabad gayan (solo and group), calligraphy and debate.

In the photography event, Mankeerat Singh secured the first prize, with Vipin Kulhan claiming the second position and Manraj Singh securing the third spot.

In collage making, Jaspreet Kaur emerged as the winner, while Simran Bharti bagged the second position and Anamika K won third place.

For cartooning, Gurleen Kaur took the first place, with Sakshi earned second prize and Harmandeep Singh won the third prize.

In rangoli, Chahak Jain clinched the first position, followed by Mehak stood and Manjot Kaur. In Creative Writing (essay), Ajay Raj Kardam stood first, Tarun Kapoor secured the second position while Navpreet Kaur finished third. In creative writing (poem), Davinderpal Singh was the winner, followed by Ayush and Taniya in the second and third place, respectively. In the domain of creative writing (story), Harmanjot Singh bagged the first place, followed by Himanshi Sharma and Aryan Sardana.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU