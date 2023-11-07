PAU youth fest enters Day 5

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

Events on the fifth day of the Inter-College Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) were marked by cultural heritage events celebrating the 18th century Punjab.

Dr Nirmal Singh Jaura, director, students’ welfare, said such events were important to motivate the youth to embrace challenges, instil positivity and channel their energy in the right direction, to help them make a mark in their respective fields.

In pakhi making, Yogita and Harleen Kaur, students of the College of Agriculture, secured the first and the second positions, respectively, while Gaganpreet Kaur of the College of Community Science bagged the third spot.

In phulkari making, Jagjit Kaur from College of Community Science, Vanshika of College of Agriculture and Ashwani of College of Horticulture and Forestry won the first, second the third prize, respectively.

In muhaveredar vartalaap and heritage quiz, College of Agriculture, College of Horticulture and Forestry and College of Basic Sciences and Humanities clinched the top three spots.

