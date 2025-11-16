PAU youth fest showcases Punjabi culture with vibrancy

The second phase of Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) annual youth festival commenced today at the Dr Amarjit Singh Khaira Open Air Theatre, bringing together music, dance, theatre and cultural competitions that highlighted the richness of Punjabi heritage.

Advertisement

The inaugural ceremony was graced by PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal as chief guest, along with Punjabi singer Sarbjit Cheema and acclaimed actor Malkit Rauni as special guests. The presence of Kushal Dhillon, granddaughter of veteran leader Pratap Singh Kairon, made the occasion special. Members of the PAU Board, including Ashok Kumar and Amarjit Singh Dhillon, were also present.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Gosal emphasised that the youth festival had become a hallmark of the university, nurturing countless artists over the years. He urged students to participate with humility and camaraderie, reminding them that “victory and defeat are temporary, but participation is a lasting experience”. He reaffirmed PAU’s commitment to promoting art, literature and culture alongside its scientific pursuits.

Advertisement

Sarbjit Cheema, speaking in his signature melodious style, described youth festivals as vital platforms for talent development, recalling his own formative experiences as a student. Actor Malkit Rauni added that such festivals were “celebrations of soul and spirit, where participants emerge as true inheritors of culture”.

Welcoming the audience, director of student welfare Nirmal Jora noted that the next three days would resonate with waves of music, rhythms of dance and dialogues of theatre. Associate director (culture) Rupinder Kaur outlined the festival’s schedule and urged students to maintain discipline as spectators.

Advertisement

Today’s competitions included solo dance, western group singing, light vocal solo, duet singing, Indian group singing and group dance. In solo dance, Jasnoor Kaur from the College of Community Science secured first place, followed by Navpreet Kaur from the College of Horticulture and Forestry in second and Jasmine Kaur from the College of Agriculture, Ballowal Saunkhri, in third.

A cultural procession was also taken out around the campus. Tomorrow’s events will feature general quiz, folk group dance, mime, bhangra, mono acting and one-act plays.