DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / PAU youth fest showcases Punjabi culture with vibrancy

PAU youth fest showcases Punjabi culture with vibrancy

Inaugural ceremony graced by PAU Vice-Chancellor

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:25 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students take part in cultural procession at the PAU in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

The second phase of Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) annual youth festival commenced today at the Dr Amarjit Singh Khaira Open Air Theatre, bringing together music, dance, theatre and cultural competitions that highlighted the richness of Punjabi heritage.

Advertisement

The inaugural ceremony was graced by PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal as chief guest, along with Punjabi singer Sarbjit Cheema and acclaimed actor Malkit Rauni as special guests. The presence of Kushal Dhillon, granddaughter of veteran leader Pratap Singh Kairon, made the occasion special. Members of the PAU Board, including Ashok Kumar and Amarjit Singh Dhillon, were also present.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Gosal emphasised that the youth festival had become a hallmark of the university, nurturing countless artists over the years. He urged students to participate with humility and camaraderie, reminding them that “victory and defeat are temporary, but participation is a lasting experience”. He reaffirmed PAU’s commitment to promoting art, literature and culture alongside its scientific pursuits.

Advertisement

Sarbjit Cheema, speaking in his signature melodious style, described youth festivals as vital platforms for talent development, recalling his own formative experiences as a student. Actor Malkit Rauni added that such festivals were “celebrations of soul and spirit, where participants emerge as true inheritors of culture”.

Welcoming the audience, director of student welfare Nirmal Jora noted that the next three days would resonate with waves of music, rhythms of dance and dialogues of theatre. Associate director (culture) Rupinder Kaur outlined the festival’s schedule and urged students to maintain discipline as spectators.

Advertisement

Today’s competitions included solo dance, western group singing, light vocal solo, duet singing, Indian group singing and group dance. In solo dance, Jasnoor Kaur from the College of Community Science secured first place, followed by Navpreet Kaur from the College of Horticulture and Forestry in second and Jasmine Kaur from the College of Agriculture, Ballowal Saunkhri, in third.

A cultural procession was also taken out around the campus. Tomorrow’s events will feature general quiz, folk group dance, mime, bhangra, mono acting and one-act plays.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts