PAU Youth Festival enters eighth day

Ludhiana, November 9
Two students, namely Kangna of College of Basic Sciences and Humanities (COBSH) and Vansh Sharma of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET) were adjudged as the ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Actress’, respectively during the ongoing Inter-College Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
The youth fest entered eighth day and featured events such as skit, mimicry, lammi hek wale geet, giddha and bhangra today. Students enthralled the audience with their power-packed performances in theatrical, music as well as folk dance items.
Arshdeep of COAET and Riumani of College of Community Science (COCS) were declared as the Best Dancers in the male and female category, respectively.
Students, namely Gayatri Gupta of COA, Meenakshi of COHF and Gurvinder Singh of COBSH stood first, second and third in solo acting, respectively.
In group folk dances, College of Agriculture (COA), COCS and COAET secured the top three positions.
In mime, College of Horticulture and Forestry (COHF) bagged the first prize.
Three colleges comprising COA, COAET and COBSH clinched the top three spots in one-act play, whereas COA of Ludhiana, COA of Ballowal Saunkhri and COAET earned the first, second and third positions in bhand, respectively.
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, said, “Although PAU is an agri-varsity, yet it has always promoted co-curricular activities alongwith academics for personality enrichment of the youths.”
