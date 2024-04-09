PAU’s admission, academic communiqué released

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The admission procedure to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for semester one (2024-25) has begun at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and the university has invited applications from potential candidates in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Extolling the significant features of PAU, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, elucidated that the university is modelled on the pattern of Ohio State University, USA, and is committed to imparting research and extension education in agriculture and its allied fields.

Sharing highlights about the organisation, Dr TS Riar, Additional Director Communication, said, “Ranked first among 63 state agricultural universities and third in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors as per National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF- 2023), PAU has earned national and international recognition in imparting quality agriculture education.”

The academic programmes of the university are run through its five constituent colleges at Ludhiana — College of Agriculture, College of Horticulture, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, College of Community Science and one College of Agriculture at Ballowal Saunkhri. Presently, the university offers 89 programmes in various disciplines: 30 doctorate (PhD), 46 postgraduate (MSc, MTech, MBA and MBA-AB), 10 undergraduate (BSc Hons and BTech), one diploma course and two certificate courses.

Notably, students can also seek admission in PAU after matriculation in the BSc Hons Agriculture 2+4 year degree programme by joining Institutes of Agriculture (IOA) at Gurdaspur and Bathinda. The first two years at IOA in the said degree programme are equivalent to Grade 12 (Medical) standard of the Punjab School Education Board, Mohali. Thereafter, the students gain entry into PAU for the completion of the said degree programme.

How to apply

Details of each course, along with admission and eligibility criteria, entrance tests, intake capacity, fee details, etc, can be accessed from the PAU’s website (www.pau.edu). Additionally, the university also offers scholarships/stipends/fellowships to deserving candidates as per eligibility criteria.

