PAU’s biotech institute awarded research project

Ludhiana, May 18
The School of Agricultural Biotechnology (SAB), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded a three-year research project ‘Enriching the rust resistance of wheat by mapping the novel leaf rust and stripe rust resistance from multiple wild progenitor and non-progenitor species’ by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, New Delhi.
The project aims to map novel leaf rust and stripe rust resistance genes derived from wild species of wheat using cutting edge sequencing technologies and also train young researchers in latest technologies.
Dr Parveen Chhuneja, director, SAB, who is also part of the team, said the school has a dedicated wheat wide hybridisation programme from about last four decades, which has played a pivotal role in enhancing wheat quality.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...