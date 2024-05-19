PAU’s biotech institute awarded research project

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

The School of Agricultural Biotechnology (SAB), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded a three-year research project ‘Enriching the rust resistance of wheat by mapping the novel leaf rust and stripe rust resistance from multiple wild progenitor and non-progenitor species’ by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, New Delhi.

The project aims to map novel leaf rust and stripe rust resistance genes derived from wild species of wheat using cutting edge sequencing technologies and also train young researchers in latest technologies.

Dr Parveen Chhuneja, director, SAB, who is also part of the team, said the school has a dedicated wheat wide hybridisation programme from about last four decades, which has played a pivotal role in enhancing wheat quality.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU