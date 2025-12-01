DT
Home / Ludhiana / PAU’s brewed vinegar tech offers new avenues for agripreneurs

PAU’s brewed vinegar tech offers new avenues for agripreneurs

Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:11 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Vinegars prepared by the PAU.
With the growing awareness around health and immunity, brewed vinegar is emerging as a promising nutraceutical, offering both medicinal benefits and entrepreneurial potential. Recognising this, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has developed innovative technologies to produce high-quality brewed vinegar from sugarcane and fruits, enabling farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs to tap into a rising market.

“Unlike synthetic vinegar, which is a simple 4 per cent solution of glacial acetic acid with no nutritional value, brewed vinegar contains bioactive compounds, minerals, and natural antioxidants derived from its fruit-based substrates. Rich in vitamins, amino acids, and organic acids, brewed vinegar is known for its antiseptic, antidiabetic, antioxidative, and cholesterol-lowering properties, making it a valuable addition to daily diets,” Gurvinder Singh Kocher, principal microbiologist at PAU, said.

PAU’s Department of Microbiology has standardised domestic and commercial-scale fermentation processes using sugarcane, grapes, apples, jamun, and sugarcane-apple blends. The twin fermentation method employs yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) and acetic acid bacteria (Acetobacter aceti) to convert sugars into acetic acid, preserving the nutritional richness of the fruits and reducing post-harvest losses, added Keshani, from the department of microbiology.

The university’s technology is already gaining traction and ten entrepreneurs have adopted it, and biannual training sessions are held to guide farmers in vinegar production as a viable secondary occupation.

These sessions address common queries around methodology, economics and scalability.

The economics of brewed vinegar production are encouraging. For instance, 225 bottles of sugarcane vinegar (750 ml each) can be produced from 250 liters of juice at a cost of Rs 45 per bottle, while grape vinegar costs Rs 63 per bottle.

With minimal equipment and raw material requirements, the technology is accessible to rural women and small entrepreneurs. PAU’s Skill Training Centre offers hands-on guidance every June and November, and detailed instructions are available in the university’s bulletin titled “Preparation of Fermented Vinegar from Sugarcane and Fruits”.

Brewed vinegar stands out not only as a health-promoting tonic but also as a profitable venture turning sweet harvests into sour success stories.

