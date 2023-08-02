PAU’s dry fermentation biogas plant gets Centre’s approval

Ludhiana, August 1
The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has approved the design of the paddy straw-based dry fermentation biogas plant developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
To help in paddy straw management
- The plant was developed about six years ago for the anaerobic digestion of paddy straw for the production of biogas
- Principal Scientist Sarbjit Singh Sooch said with the installation of these plants, a large quantity of paddy straw could be consumed for biogas production
- It does not require cattle dung. So, a beneficiary can install the plant even if he/she does not have a cattle, he added
- 15 such biogas plants have been installed in Punjab and four in Haryana while its technology was commercialised over two years ago
The plant can be a potential solution for managing paddy straw. Now, with the Centre’s approval for the design of the biogas plant, it will be considered for the benefit under the biogas programme of the Union Ministry, a nodal agency of the Union Government for the implementation of renewable energy technologies at the national level.
The Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, PAU, had developed the dry fermentation plant about six years ago for the anaerobic digestion of paddy straw for the production of biogas. The technology is a brainchild of Sarbjit Singh Sooch, Principal Scientist of Renewable Energy Engineering. He has developed the technology under the All-India Coordinated Research Project.
The principal scientist said, “The process of dry fermentation is a batch process. Once the digester is loaded and activated, it will produce sufficient gas for a period of three months.”
“With the installation of these plants, a large quantity of paddy straw can be consumed for biogas production. Notably, the plant does not require the cattle dung every day. So, the beneficiary having no cattle can also install such a biogas plant,” he added.
Sooch said that 15 such biogas plants had been installed in different districts of Punjab so far while four had been installed in Haryana. Its technology was commercialised more than two years ago. Ten companies/entities/individuals have signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the PAU for the dissemination of this technology at the mass level at different locations, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
'6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests': Supreme Court summons Manipur DGP on August 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Manipur violence: No-trust debate on August 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later
BJD, YSRCP to back BJP