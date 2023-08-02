PAU’s dry fermentation biogas plant gets Centre’s approval

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 1

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has approved the design of the paddy straw-based dry fermentation biogas plant developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

To help in paddy straw management The plant was developed about six years ago for the anaerobic digestion of paddy straw for the production of biogas

Principal Scientist Sarbjit Singh Sooch said with the installation of these plants, a large quantity of paddy straw could be consumed for biogas production

It does not require cattle dung. So, a beneficiary can install the plant even if he/she does not have a cattle, he added

15 such biogas plants have been installed in Punjab and four in Haryana while its technology was commercialised over two years ago

The plant can be a potential solution for managing paddy straw. Now, with the Centre’s approval for the design of the biogas plant, it will be considered for the benefit under the biogas programme of the Union Ministry, a nodal agency of the Union Government for the implementation of renewable energy technologies at the national level.

The Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, PAU, had developed the dry fermentation plant about six years ago for the anaerobic digestion of paddy straw for the production of biogas. The technology is a brainchild of Sarbjit Singh Sooch, Principal Scientist of Renewable Energy Engineering. He has developed the technology under the All-India Coordinated Research Project.

The principal scientist said, “The process of dry fermentation is a batch process. Once the digester is loaded and activated, it will produce sufficient gas for a period of three months.”

“With the installation of these plants, a large quantity of paddy straw can be consumed for biogas production. Notably, the plant does not require the cattle dung every day. So, the beneficiary having no cattle can also install such a biogas plant,” he added.

Sooch said that 15 such biogas plants had been installed in different districts of Punjab so far while four had been installed in Haryana. Its technology was commercialised more than two years ago. Ten companies/entities/individuals have signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the PAU for the dissemination of this technology at the mass level at different locations, he added.

