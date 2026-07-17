PAU’s horticultural lab gets national accreditation

The Quality Control Laboratory of the Punjab Horticultural Postharvest Technology Centre (PHPTC) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under the internationally recognised ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard.

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Describing the accreditation as a landmark achievement, Dr BVC Mahajan, Director, PHPTC, said the laboratory would serve as a Centre of Excellence for research, innovation and capacity-building in the post-harvest technology of horticultural crops.

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He said rapid industrialisation had led to the accumulation of heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury and chromium, while excessive use of pesticides in agriculture and horticulture had increased pesticide residues in food. These contaminants had entered the food chain, making regular monitoring of drinking and irrigation water, as well as fresh and processed agricultural produce, essential to safeguard human and animal health, he added.

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Dr Ritu Tandon, quality manager, said the NABL-accredited laboratory was equipped with state-of-the-art analytical facilities for testing heavy metals, pesticide residues, nutritional and proximate parameters, water and fresh and processed produce. The laboratory employs standard analytical methods to deliver accurate, reliable and highly sensitive results. She said the accreditation would further strengthen the laboratory’s research capabilities, enhance stakeholder confidence, and help boost the global competitiveness of Punjab’s horticultural products.

Congratulating the PHPTC team, Dr SS Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said the NABL accreditation was a testament to the university’s commitment to providing dependable analytical support to farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), start-ups, exporters and agro-industries, enabling them to verify the safety and quality of their produce through internationally accepted testing.

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He said the accreditation marks a significant milestone in strengthening food safety and quality assurance for the horticulture and food processing sectors.