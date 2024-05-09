PAU’s PABI, PUM Netherlands discuss agri-partnership

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

In a step towards fostering agricultural innovation, the Punjab Agri-Business Incubator (PABI) recently convened a meeting with representatives from PUM, Netherlands, a renowned organisation dedicated to sustainable development in agriculture. The meeting aimed at charting out future collaborations and strategies to enhance incubation initiatives in the agricultural sector.

Attended by K R Jain, representing PUM, Netherlands, and Dr TS Riar from Punjab Agri-Business Incubator(PAU), the meeting served as a platform to exchange ideas and experiences and explore avenues for mutual growth and innovation.

Karanvir Gill, business manager, speaking on behalf of PABI, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration.

