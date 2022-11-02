PAU's rice variety PR 126 a hit among farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Rice variety PR 126, developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), had emerged as a frontrunner during the kharif season.

Hailing the ineffable response of farmers to the PAU-developed rice variety, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said it was in the interest of the state to promote the cultivation of PR 126 during the next season. Though the PAU and state seed agencies are multiplying its seed on a large scale, yet seeing farmers’ response, it will be a Herculean task to meet the demand of seed in the next season, he observed. In view of this, Dr Gosal appealed to the farmers to retain the pure seed of PR 126 variety or make efforts to arrange from their friends, neighbours or relatives.

Dr Gurjit Singh Mangat, Additional Director of Research, Crop Improvement, PAU, said: “During the current Kharif season, PR 126 was grown on over 5 lakh ha. As per the feedback received from different districts through extension functionaries, farmers and media, PR 126 has performed consistently better and is emerging as a frontrunner among all the varieties.”

About its characteristics, Dr Mangat said “The PAU released PR 126 variety in 2017 for cultivation in the state. It has short duration, i.e. one month shorter than Pusa 44 and 2-3 weeks than other varieties. Though its average paddy yield is 30.0 quintals per acre, yet farmers are realising up to 38 quintals per acre. On account of shorter duration, it has a great potential for saving resources (water, agro-chemicals, etc.).” Besides, PR 126 also provides sufficient time for the management of paddy straw residue, and its low biomass also facilitates the use of straw management machinery for wheat sowing, he added.