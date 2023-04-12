PAU's surface-seeding technology lauded

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

During the recent field visits conducted by the Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), to the Kular village of Jagraon block, farmers hailed the PAU developed surface seeding-cum-mulching technology and reported that it was effective in paddy straw management and a less costly method for sowing wheat.

The field visits were conducted with the officials of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab.

Assessing the condition of wheat sown with the technology, farmers, namely Jaspal Singh, Ajmer Singh and Harinder Pal Singh, expressed satisfaction and said they were hopeful of getting a better yield after harvesting the crop.

Dr Kuldeep Singh, Head, Department of Extension Education, was delighted to see that the farmers’ crop which had not lodged/flattened despite adverse weather conditions, while the crop in the adjoining area had lodged entirely.

He appreciated the efforts of these farmers and assured them of further guidance.

Dr Dharminder Singh, Senior Extension Scientist, urged farmers to use agro-machinery on custom hiring and cooperative basis for their proper utilisation. Dr Lakhwinder Kaur, Extension Scientist, encouraged farmers to read farm literature for profitable farming.