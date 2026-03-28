Pay property tax by March 31 to avoid 20% penalty: Mayor to residents

With March 31 last day to submit property tax for the current financial year (2025-26), Mayor Inderjit Kaur has appealed to residents to submit the same in time to avoid additional penalty and interest on the pending payment.

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The residents will have to pay a 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest on the payment of tax after March 31.

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Civic body officials said the residents could have availed a 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax during the current financial year if the payment was done by September 30. No penalty was imposed on payment of tax from October 1 to December 31 while the department is imposing a 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax between January 1 and March 31.

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The penalty will be increased to 20 per cent and 18 per cent annual interest to be imposed, if the residents fail to pay the tax for the current financial year by March 31.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the amount collected from residents was used for providing basic amenities to them and taking up development works in the city.

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People can also pay online

The civic body officials said for avoiding long queues at MC zonal suvidha kendras, the residents can also pay property tax online by visiting the official website of corporation (mcludhiana.gov.in).

For facilitating the residents in submitting the tax in time, the MC has decided to keep its zonal suvidha kendras open on weekend and government holiday too. Besides working days, the kendras would remain open on Saturday (March 28), Sunday (March 29) and Tuesday (March 31), a government holiday, during routine working hours.