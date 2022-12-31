Pay property tax today without penalty

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, has appealed to residents to submit property tax in time as December 31 is the last date to submit tax for the current financial year (2022-23) without any penalty. The civic body has decided to keep suvidha kendras in all four zonal offices open during working hours on Saturday (December 31).

The residents will have to pay a 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax from January 1, 2023, till March 31, 2023. After March 31, the penalty will increase to 20 per cent and the residents will also have to pay 18 per cent per annum interest on delayed payment.

Officiating MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said residents could also submit tax online at — mcludhiana.gov.in to avoid standing in queues.