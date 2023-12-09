Pay water, sewer charges till Dec 31 at 10% rebate

Ludhiana, December 8
Providing another chance to residents to avail rebate on payment of water, sewer user charges, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has extended the last date for availing a 10 per cent rebate on the payment for the current financial year (2023-24). The rebate can now be availed on payment of bills by December 31, 2023. Officials stated that normally, the 10 per cent rebate was provided on the payment of water, sewer bills till September 30. But this time, the date has been extended till December 31, 2023.
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the residents could pay the bills online by visiting the website of the civic body - mcludhiana.gov.in. The bills had already been issued online. If the residents face any problem in payment of bills, they can contact the officials concerned in the zonal offices of the MC. The payment can also be made at the suvidha kendras of the MC.
