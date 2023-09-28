Payal man held with 20-gm drug powder

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

The Payal police arrested a smuggler and recovered 20 grams of drug powder from his possession today. The suspect has been identified as Pritpal Singh, alias Pirthi, a resident of Ghangas, Payal.

Payal DSP Nikhil Garg said the police got a tip-off that the suspect, who was into drug smuggling, was on his way to deliver drug powder to his clients in the Bija area on a motorcycle bearing registration number PB10EJ3520.

After getting information, the police laid a naka at a strategic point. They intercepted a motorcycle-borne person and stopped him for checking. During frisking, the police recovered drug powder from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect.

DSP Nikhil said Pritpal also had a criminal past as four cases, including murder, were already registered against him in the past. He was out on bail in the murder case. The police would seek his remand for further investigation.