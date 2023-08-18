 Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari : The Tribune India

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

MP takes up delay in highway projects due to land non-availability

MP Sanjeev Arora with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.



Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 17

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari has said the government was paying 2 to 4 times of the determined market value of the land being acquired for the national highway projects to farmers.

He said land acquisition for some major national highway projects has been facing resistance by farmers for increase in compensation.

Delayed projects

  • The Ludhiana-Bathinda greenfield highway worth Rs 2,461.64 crore could not take off due to non-availability of 65 per cent of the total 75.543-km land required.
  • The Ludhiana-Ropar greenfield highway worth Rs 2,857.14 crore took off but 8 km of the total 37.7-km land was not yet available.
  • Southern Bypass worth Rs 986.85 crore delayed as land to build 8 km of the total 25.24 km not made available so far.

He told this to the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who took up the issue of delay in national highway projects in the state, especially Ludhiana, due to the non-availability of requisite land following stiff resistance by the farmers to part away with their landholdings acquired for the purpose.

The development assumes significance as several projects pertaining to the construction of national highways in the state, including Ludhiana, had been delayed following the inordinate delay caused by the farmers against the acquisition of land.

In Ludhiana alone, at least four major national highway projects had been hanging fire due to the non-availability of requisite land. The Tribune had highlighted the issue in a series of stories during the recent past, including that pertaining to the Southern Bypass project, which was carried in these columns on Thursday.

“Though the land for the national highways is acquired under the provisions of the National Highways Act, 1956, compensation of land is decided as per provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which is two to four times of the determined market value of the land,” Gadkari told Arora.

The minister said the land acquisition for major national highway projects has not faced strong resistance by the farmers in general. “However, in some cases, including a few in Punjab, resistance by farmers for increase in compensation has been reported,” he said.

Taking up the issue, the Rajya Sabha MP urged Gadkari to direct the authorities concerned to expedite land acquisition proceedings for the approved and ongoing national highway projects in Punjab, especially Ludhiana, to ensure the completion of the projects at the earliest.

He told the minister that several national highway projects had been hanging fire due to strong resistance by the farmers on account of less compensation for their lands under acquisition.

No compensation enhancement: Gadkari

“Since we are already paying two to four times of the determined market value of the land to farmers, there is no point in further enhancing the compensation for the land acquired to build major national highways,” said Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union MInister of Road Transport and Highways.

Farmers must understand: MP

“Farmers must understand the importance of the national highway projects for which their lands are being acquired at fair compensation. Besides getting much more than the current market value of the land, the coming up of national highways will usher in a new era of development in their areas,” said Sanjeev Arora, RS MP.

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Advanced Study complex ‘sinking’, officials send SOS

Shimla: Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex 'sinking', officials send SOS

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...

Green panel had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability

National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability

On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall

Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

People face difficulties as water level rises


Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs

Mohali dharna: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over UT's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement: NAAC

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Ambedkar varsity faculty protest against ‘poor work conditions’

BJP failed to protect women in strife-torn NE state: Kharge

Education Minister opens 2-day expo on teaching material

Fire at Delhi factory, five firemen injured

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Mukerian: 35 villages submerged after 3 breaches in dhussi bundh

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Residents question PSPCL claims on revamp of distribution system

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day