Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 17

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari has said the government was paying 2 to 4 times of the determined market value of the land being acquired for the national highway projects to farmers.

He said land acquisition for some major national highway projects has been facing resistance by farmers for increase in compensation.

Delayed projects The Ludhiana-Bathinda greenfield highway worth Rs 2,461.64 crore could not take off due to non-availability of 65 per cent of the total 75.543-km land required.

The Ludhiana-Ropar greenfield highway worth Rs 2,857.14 crore took off but 8 km of the total 37.7-km land was not yet available.

Southern Bypass worth Rs 986.85 crore delayed as land to build 8 km of the total 25.24 km not made available so far.

He told this to the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who took up the issue of delay in national highway projects in the state, especially Ludhiana, due to the non-availability of requisite land following stiff resistance by the farmers to part away with their landholdings acquired for the purpose.

The development assumes significance as several projects pertaining to the construction of national highways in the state, including Ludhiana, had been delayed following the inordinate delay caused by the farmers against the acquisition of land.

In Ludhiana alone, at least four major national highway projects had been hanging fire due to the non-availability of requisite land. The Tribune had highlighted the issue in a series of stories during the recent past, including that pertaining to the Southern Bypass project, which was carried in these columns on Thursday.

“Though the land for the national highways is acquired under the provisions of the National Highways Act, 1956, compensation of land is decided as per provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which is two to four times of the determined market value of the land,” Gadkari told Arora.

The minister said the land acquisition for major national highway projects has not faced strong resistance by the farmers in general. “However, in some cases, including a few in Punjab, resistance by farmers for increase in compensation has been reported,” he said.

Taking up the issue, the Rajya Sabha MP urged Gadkari to direct the authorities concerned to expedite land acquisition proceedings for the approved and ongoing national highway projects in Punjab, especially Ludhiana, to ensure the completion of the projects at the earliest.

He told the minister that several national highway projects had been hanging fire due to strong resistance by the farmers on account of less compensation for their lands under acquisition.

No compensation enhancement: Gadkari

“Since we are already paying two to four times of the determined market value of the land to farmers, there is no point in further enhancing the compensation for the land acquired to build major national highways,” said Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union MInister of Road Transport and Highways.

Farmers must understand: MP

“Farmers must understand the importance of the national highway projects for which their lands are being acquired at fair compensation. Besides getting much more than the current market value of the land, the coming up of national highways will usher in a new era of development in their areas,” said Sanjeev Arora, RS MP.