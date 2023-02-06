Pb girls retain title in basketball

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 5

Punjab proved its supremacy again by retaining the title in basketball in the girls’ section in the ongoing 5th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games being organised at 11 venues across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh from January 30 under the Union Governments’ initiative to promote sports at the grassroots levels in the country.

In the previous edition of these games, held at Panchkula in Haryana, Punjab girls had emerged champions. This year, the games are being held in 27 sports disciplines in Madhya Pradesh that will conclude on February 11.

In the final, played at Indore, Punjab eves overpowered Chhattisgarh 73-56 to clinch the title. The main architects of their victory were Nadar Kaur who scored 25 points, Manmeet Kaur who contributed 16 points, Kavya Singla who sank in 14 baskets, Karanveer Kaur who chipped in with 10 points and Komalpreet Kaur who scored 8 points wrap up the issue.