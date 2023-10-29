PBA applauds Punjab men team’s victory at National Games

Our Correspodent

Ludhiana, October 28

The Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) today applauded men’s team of the state for its title victory in the ongoing 37th National Games being held in Goa. In the final, Punjab quelled a spirited challenge from Tamil Nadu before romping home champions with a narrow 105-103 margin and lifted the trophy.

In this edition of the games, matches were played in the 5x5 and 3x3 formats, and Punjab won the gold medal in the former format and finished third in the latter.

Among the team, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Arshdeep Bhullar, Amyjot Singh and Amritpal Singh are former students of SCD Government College, Ludhiana. They made their alma mater proud by bringing laurels to the state. The other players — Manjot Singh, Sehaj Partap Sekhon, Nawaz Pannaich and Karandeep Singh — are currently pursuing their studies in the same college.

PBA president RS Gill, senior vice-president Yurinder Singh Hayer, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, JP Singh, Parminder Singh Bhandal (all vice presidents) and Parminder Singh Heer (joint secretary) complimented the players and coaches (Rajinder Singh and Guriqbal Singh) on this outstanding achievement. Other office-bearers of the district unit who extended their congratulations to the team are Arshpreet Singh Mundi, Somesh Chaddha, Brij Bhushan Goyal and Richu Sharma. They wished the team good luck for the forthcoming Senior National Basketball Championship, slated to be held in Ludhiana in December.

PBA honorary general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said the players and coaches would be honoured for bringing glory to the association and state.

