PBA holds trials for sub-junior basketball championship

A total of 112 aspirants (72 boys and 40 girls) attended trials, conducted by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) to select teams at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Friday. These trials were organised to select probables for the upcoming Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship to be held from October 4 to 10 at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

A panel of selectors, including Jaipal Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Rahuldeep Singh, Saloni and Ravinder Singh, shortlisted 23 boys and 20 girls. These probables would attend a coaching camp here till October 1, prior to the final selection of the teams for the national championship.