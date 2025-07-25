DT
Home / Ludhiana / PCA disbands sub-committees of dist cricket bodies

PCA disbands sub-committees of dist cricket bodies

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:23 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has disbanded sub-committees of district cricket associations. These committees were formed early this year following reports of irregularities in district bodies’ functioning were sent to the PCA.

Taking a swift action, the PCA, to which these district associations are affiliated, constituted sub-committees during a meeting of the PCA general body, held recently.

In an email sent to the cricket bodies of districts, including Ludhiana, the manager of cricket operations, PCA, conveyed that sub-committees, appointed to oversee, observe and assist day-to-day

cricketing activities had been dissolved.

