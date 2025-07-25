PCA disbands sub-committees of dist cricket bodies

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has disbanded sub-committees of district cricket associations. These committees were formed early this year following reports of irregularities in district bodies’ functioning were sent to the PCA.
Taking a swift action, the PCA, to which these district associations are affiliated, constituted sub-committees during a meeting of the PCA general body, held recently.
In an email sent to the cricket bodies of districts, including Ludhiana, the manager of cricket operations, PCA, conveyed that sub-committees, appointed to oversee, observe and assist day-to-day
cricketing activities had been dissolved.
