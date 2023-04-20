PCCTU protests centralised portal for admissions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

As per the decision taken by Joint Action Committee (JAC) in its meeting held on April 10, Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), Principals Association’ and Management Federation marked their protest against admission through centralised portal in the aided colleges of the state.

A candle march was taken out from Punjabi Bhavan, Ludhiana, to the DC office via Bharat Nagar in the evening.

PCCTU district president Chamkaur Singh said the government was determined to enforce through the centralised portal admission in colleges, which would have a negative effect on the admissions at colleges.

District secretary Sundar Singh said: “The portal would have been beneficial if seats were less and children were more, but the colleges of Punjab are wanting in terms of number of children, and hence this policy is will further reduce the number of colleges.”