PCCTU urges Punjab CM to implement UGC 7th pay panel

Ludhiana, March 29
The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) has welcomed the decision taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give the benefit of Central Civil Service Rules to all employees working in the UT.
Dr Vinay Sophat, president, PCCTU, said, “This progressive decision will provide better service conditions and higher salaries to employees working in Chandigarh. At least one section of our teaching community will surely get benefit as this decision will open the way for teachers to get the benefit of revised scales of UGC seventh pay panel automatically.”
Dr Vinay Sophat has also urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan to implement the Central UGC Seventh Pay Commission along with other service conditions equivalent to Centre Service Rules immediately for college and university teachers of the state in order to put forward rightful claim over Chandigarh. —
