PCMSA to hold gate rallies today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has unanimously decided to hold gate rallies at all community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals and district hospitals of the state at 9am tomorrow to show solidarity towards the struggle initiated by the Punjab State Ministerial Service Union for attainment of rights for government employees of the State. OPD, Emergency and other services will remain functional.

“We are expressing our dissatisfaction over the government’s response to the just demands, including timely implementation of Old Pension Scheme, disbursal of the arrears pending under the 6th Central Pay Commission, amongst others,” said state president Dr Akhil Sarin.

PCMSA, strongly insists that the government accept the rightful demands of its employees in general and of the PCMS cadre in particular, without any further delay, thereby ensuring retention of the much needed manpower required for effective delivery of healthcare services in the state.