PCS (Judicial) girls should be role models: DC

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 16
District administration has launched a movement to motivate students by organising interactive sessions with girls who have cracked PCS (Judicial) recently.
District Education Officer (Secondary) Jaswinder Kaur and District Education Officer (Elementary) Khalil Mohammad have been advised to convene events for students of schools falling under their jurisdiction, with successful candidates.
The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi after felicitating Yogita of Galla Mandi who had recently secured third position in BC category, and Gulfam, daughter of a tempo driver of Malerkotla.
“Now when you have transformed your dreams into reality, we wish you act as role models for other girls,” Dr Pallavi asked Yogita appreciating her persistence and commitment despite adversaries.
