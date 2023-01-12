PCS officers, DC office staff resume work

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 11

After the PCS Officers’ Association on Wednesday withdrew its protest and resumed work, the employees of the DC and RTA offices also got back to their work in the afternoon. Earlier in the morning, CM Bhagwant Mann had asked PCS officers to resume work by 2 pm on Wednesday or face action.

The PCS officers at district administration offices and MC officers resumed work in their offices in the afternoon. Sukhpal Singh, a member of the DC Office Employees Union, said they had also ended their strike and resumed duty today. The staff of the RTA office had also resumed work, he added.

The Punjab Civil Services Officers’ Association had gone on mass leave on Monday to mark their protest against the arrest of Ludhiana RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal by the Vigilance Department. Extending support to the association, Revenue officials and clerical staff of the DC office and RTA offices had also gone on mass casual leave.

Residents appreciate Chief Minister’s stand

Members of the Public Action Committee have appreciated the stand taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against the ‘unlawful’ strike of officers and employees. GS Chawla, a retired bank manager, said: “The decision taken by PCS officers to go on mass leave after the arrest of Ludhiana RTA was wrong and against public interest. People were forced to return without getting their work done at government offices due to the strike. But, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave a clear message to the officials to end the strike by 2 pm or face action. It was a correct and appropriate move by the CM.”